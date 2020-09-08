Umno president says ‘bridge established’ with Musa Aman as Sabah polls loom

Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Zahid said the cracks are now being mended and expects the party will emerge stronger in the Sabah state election on September 26. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 8 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today conceded to a fallout between its national leadership and former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman following the landmark GE14.

However, Zahid said the cracks are now being mended and expects the party will emerge stronger in the Sabah state election on September 26.

“There are political differences with him but a bridge has been established, and will also be strengthened between us and him,” he told reporters here.

The fallout became apparent after a press conference was called by a group of Sabah Umno division leaders led by Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan claiming that it was unhappy with the central leadership’s decision to appoint Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Bung Moktar Radin as the Barisan Nasional election machinery director.

Rahman and Zahid made up later when the latter visited Sabah.

Zahid said that while some elements of internal sabotage would always be present in any election, he expects there to be less this time around.

“I think people will definitely understand our position because the number of seats are so limited but the potential candidates are so many. I hope they understand,” he said.

Zahid also said that seat allocations involving the state Opposition alliance are 95 per cent complete, and that Bung would make the announcement soon.

Zahid expects multi-cornered fights in Sabah now with more political parties and independents intending to contest.

“We will leave it to the voters. We put our rivals and any third force aside because what is important is for us to stay focused to ensure BN returns to govern the state,” he said.