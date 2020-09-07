E-scooter and e-bike users may soon require registration and licence in Malaysia, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said micromobility vehicles which are also known as personal mobility devices are not the same as bicycles. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has revealed that his ministry will soon regulate the use of micromobility vehicles in Malaysia once the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 takes into effect. The Bill has been passed in the lower house of Parliament and it will be presented to the senate later this month for approval.

The minister said micromobility vehicles which are also known as personal mobility devices are not the same as bicycles. He said that it is dangerous for road use and it must be regulated before an accident happens.

From a safety standpoint, there’s currently no insurance protection for micromobility vehicles. In the event of an accident, the parties involved would have to fork out their own money for medical costs for injuries and repair costs for their vehicles.

Once the amended Road Transport Bill is passed and becomes law, the Ministry of Transport Malaysia will regulate micromobility vehicles which include mandatory registration and driving licence if appropriate. The Ministry will also impose a ban of such vehicles from public roads.

Wee added that the Ministry of Transport will explain the type of vehicles that fall under the micromobility category as well as licence and registration required. The ministry will also highlight what vehicles are prohibited from roads to ensure safety and priority for other road users.

In his Facebook post, he attached a video of an individual that rode an electric unicycle on the highway. He warned such behaviour is dangerous and puts other users at risk.

According to the Bill amendment, a micromobility vehicle is defined as any vehicle that is propelled by electrical means, an internal-combustion engine or human power or a combination of electrical means, an internal-combustion engine or human power, and having a maximum speed of 50km/h.

The same Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 also includes the increase in penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs and reckless driving.

PMD Regulation in Singapore

Singapore has recently introduced its own regulation on Personal Mobility Devices such as e-scooters after several accidents were reported. Since last year, e-scooters are banned from footpath and public roads but they are permitted on the park connector network and cycling paths. Violators will be fined up to SGD 1,000 and/or three months’ jail time.

Under Singapore’s Active Mobility Act (AMA), PMDs sold must be UL2272 certified, and e-scooters and power assisted bicycles must be registered with the Land Transport Authority. All e-scooters are also required to undergo a mandatory inspection every 2 years and food delivery companies must obtain a third-party liability insurance for their riders. To ride on cycling path, e-scooter riders must be at least 16 years old and pass a theory test. — SoyaCincau