Buy Malaysian Campaign, Mega Sales Programme best approach to assist local entrepreneurs, says minister

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the initiatives introduced by the government were aimed at strengthening domestic spending by encouraging consumers in Malaysia to buy local goods as well as to encourage Malaysians to spend. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 7 — The Buy Malaysian Products Campaign (KBBM) and the Mega Sales Programme (PJM) are the best and most effective approaches in creating more demand for locally produced goods and services, says Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the initiatives introduced by the government were aimed at strengthening domestic spending by encouraging consumers in Malaysia to buy local goods as well as to encourage Malaysians to spend.

“The KBBM is aimed at promoting local products and boosting the domestic economy. This programme is also among the government’s initiatives to assist local companies and entrepreneurs in marketing their products.

“This campaign aims to encourage consumers in the country to prioritise the purchase of goods made in Malaysia, besides increasing the spirit of patriotism among the people in helping local entrepreneurs, thus boosting the retail sector which has been affected due to COVID-19,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the launch of the state-level KBBM and PJM programmes here today.

He said the PJM, meanwhile, was a national sales campaign which began in July, and would be held until December 2020.

“PJM will focus on sales according to different themes and product segments each month. This concept will indirectly provide an opportunity for consumers to plan their purchases, and in turn, also increase the sales of retail segments affected throughout the movement control order (MCO).

Alexander said traders and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should take advantage of this programme to develop products that had the potential to be promoted and marketed at local and foreign supermarket chains in the country. — Bernama