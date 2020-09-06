Minister: Govt plans to appoint takmir teachers from Orang Asli community

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks during a press conference at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Sept 6 — The government plans to appoint takmir (religious) teachers from the Orang Asli community as part of efforts to boost understanding of Islamic teachings among the group.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said a special programme would be established for that purpose to achieve the one Orang Asli settlement one takmir teacher target.

“The appointment of takmir teachers is under the purview of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) and it will be done in collaboration with state Islamic Religious Departments for their placements.

“We want to have a more holistic and comprehensive approach in terms of delivery and placements so that all places (Orang Asli settlements) will have takmir teachers,” he told reporters after officiating the Kembara Kasih Mualaf 2020 programme in Kampung Kuala Boh here today.

Zulkifli said he hoped that the plan which is still being refined would be implemented as soon as possible. — Bernama