Health minister: One positive Covid-19 case recorded under PCA scheme

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks to reporters after a press conference at the Health Ministry in Putrajaya August 14, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA TINGGI, Sept 6 — One positive case of Covid-19 was recorded under the Malaysia-Singapore’s Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) scheme, which commenced on Aug 17, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said that thus far no case has been reported under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) scheme.

“It is an imported case one positive case under PCA which has been treated.

“Once tested positive, what we do is handle the case quickly, by investigating the case’s journey prior and also the close contacts. If it is found that the contacts are in Malaysia, they will then be isolated. The Singapore authorities will also be notified as they need to find other close contacts,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Sungai Rengit Health Clinic, here today.

He said the confirmed positive individual was a 35-year-old Malaysian man working in Singapore, who returned to the country under the PCA scheme on August 29.

Dr Adham said that the asymptomatic man tested positive for Covid-19 on September 2, and was subsequently admitted to a hospital in the state and reported to be in a stable condition.

Elaborating further, Dr Adham said that since Aug 17 until today, a total of 2,647 individuals under PCA and 815 people under RGL were recorded entering the country from Singapore.

The PCA and RGL schemes are implemented to address the needs of different groups of cross-border travellers in both countries.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Sungai Rengit Health Clinic, he said that it is the only health clinic in the country with 10 beds in the Emergency Unit to cater for any emergencies in the surrounding area, especially in the Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID), Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC). — Bernama