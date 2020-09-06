Federal govt has channelled RM34.3m to improve Sepanggar Port’s facilities, says Tok Pa

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to reporters after launching the ‘Menjana Ekonomi Digital @ Pasarman.com’ in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 6 — The federal government has channelled RM34.3 million to the Sepanggar Bay Container Port here to improve its infrastructure facilities.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the amount was part of the RM1.027 billion allocated by the federal government under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

He said the cost of the port development project will be finalised in the 12MP (to be tabled in January next year).

“Sabah aspires to attract more shipping lines to call at this (Sepanggar) port to enable it to become one of the transshipment centres in the BIMP-EAGA (Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area) which definitely needs funds to develop the port’s facilities.

“In this regard, good relations between the federal and state government is important, and the federal government has helped a lot to make the plan succeed — expanding the Sepanggar port by developing its facilities,” he said.

Mustapa was speaking to reporters after attending a briefing on the Sepanggar Bay Container Port expansion project by the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA), a project under the Sabah Development Corridor and Sabah Port Sdn Bhd at Wisma Sabah Port, here today.

Mustapa said the Sepanggar port has the potential to thrive as Sabah is close to several major countries in the region, including China, Japan and the future Indonesian capital, Kalimantan.

He also asked SEDIA to ensure that industries such as the biomass industry could be developed quickly in the state.

In another development, Mustapa said discussions will be held with the state government to find innovative and creative methods to reduce poverty in Sabah.

“There is a need for close cooperation to enable us to jointly develop the whole country in the context of the Shared Prosperity Vision which aims for inclusive development,” he said. — Bernama