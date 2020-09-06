Dr Noor Hisham: Benteng Lahad Datu cluster records two more Covid-19 cases

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Covid-19 cluster detected at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters in Sabah last week has recorded two more cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The new Covid-19 cluster detected at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters in Sabah last week has recorded two more cases, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

In his statement, the director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that one of the patients; Case 9,395 is a close contact of Case 9,351.

“The case was diagnosed on September 1, and admitted to Tawau Hospital on September 2, 2020. The person was detected positive and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further treatment.

“For Case 9,396, the person is the nephew of Case 9,395. The case was detected positive on September 5, 2020 and was admitted to Tawau Hospital for treatment. As of September 6, 2020, a total of 776 people has been screened in this cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

On screening efforts, Dr Noor Hisham said that 420 people have been tested in Lahad Datu, with seven testing positive for Covid-19, 259 testing negative, while 154 others are still awaiting their results.

In Tawau, he said that 356 people were screened, with nine testing positive for Covid-19, 67 individuals testing negative, and 280 others still awaiting their test results.