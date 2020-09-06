Air Selangor: Water supply restored in 811 areas

Air Selangor said a remaining 481 years were still in the process of being restored. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Water supply has been restored to 811 locations or 62.7 per cent of the 1,292 areas affected by the unscheduled water disruption in seven regions in the Klang Valley, as of 6.30pm today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Elina Baseri in a statement, said the remaining 481 areas were still in the process of being restored.

Kuala Selangor recorded the highest water supply resumption at 99.2 per cent, followed by Hulu Selangor (94.1 per cent); Gombak (66.4 per cent); Petaling (66.1 per cent); Kuala Langat (50 per cent); Kuala Lumpur (41.3 per cent); and Klang/Shah Alam (24.2 per cent).

“Consumers who have received their supply are urged to use it prudently to ensure the restoration process for the affected areas runs smoothly and according to the recovery plan schedule.

“Air Selangor assured that the quality of water supplied to consumers is safe and meets the standards of the Health Ministry,” she said.

Meanwhile, Air Selangor denied a message that hs gone viral on social media sites that rationing exercise will be carried out and that the water is not safe for consumption. — Bernama