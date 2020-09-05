Two killed, two others injured in head-on collision in Kuantan

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said in the 3.45pm accident, both drivers died at the scene due to severe head injuries. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Sept 5 ― Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision involving two vehicles, at Kilometre 164 Jalan Kuantan-Kemaman near Kampung Kubang Ikan here, yesterday.

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said in the 3.45pm accident, both drivers died at the scene due to severe head injuries.

The dead were identified as teacher, Mohd Sharfizza Hashim, 43, who was travelling with his two children in a Nissan Almera and child care centre operator, Tan Mong Eng 76, who was driving a Toyota Vios.

“We believe the accident happened when Tan, who was driving towards Kemaman from Kuantan, lost control of her vehicle, veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the other oncoming car.

“Mohd Sharfizza's two children aged 10 and 14 sustained injuries and were rushed to the Kemaman Hospital in Terengganu,” he said when contacted here today.

Kamarulzaman said the victims’ bodies were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here, for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama