‘Take 5’, a new norm programme for preschoolers, says Halimah Sadique

MACHANG, Sept 5 — Some 38,000 children attending the Perpaduan preschools nationwide will be practising a new norm via the Take 5 programme.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said the programme would involve 1,781 Perpaduan preschools.

“Take 5 is a compulsory learning module for the children to practise, where as soon as they reach school, they should sing ‘Negaraku’ and recite the five principles of the Rukun Negara.

“It is important because we want these children to understand the ‘Negaraku’ lyrics, while teachers play a role to provide a suitable explanation, apart from strengthening (appreciation of) the Rukun Negara from childhood,” she said.

She said this to reporters after launching the Take 5 New Norm in Genius Perpaduan Preschools here today.

Halimah said to strengthen the programme, the ministry is also collaborating with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education.

“This Take 5 programme should be a compulsory practice and the use of characters in the ‘Boboiboy’ animation, Papazola and Pipizola will attract children to memorise the ‘Ayuh Cuci Tangan’ song,” she said, adding that the song will train children to wash their hands the correct way using soap to curb the spread of COVID-19.

She said the programme was a smart collaboration effort, not as a new subject but being incorporated in any module including as a co-curriculum activity.

“We want the principles of Rukun Negara to be appreciated and the use of animation characters would add excitement for children,” she added. — Bernama