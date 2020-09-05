Selangor MB: 50pc water services targeted to be restored by midnight tomorrow

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the water recovery will also depends on the level of the water retention pond and the full recovery of the water pressure through its connecting pipes. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Water services at affected areas in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will be restored to half of its original capacity by midnight tomorrow (Sept 7), said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari.

Amiruddin said that the state, along with Air Selangor, Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS), and other agencies related to water supply services have been working on the water recovery plan to ensure 1.2 million affected users would be relieved.

“We have been working together with the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) as well as the Bomba and Army to send water tanks and lorries to cater to the needs of the locality.

“We target the water supply to recover by 50 per cent. But it all also depends on the level of the water retention pond and the full recovery of the water pressure through its connecting pipes,” he told reporters in a special press conference at the Air Selangor headquarters at Jalan Pantai Baharu today.

Amirudin also advised the public not to rush to collect water as he said it would disrupt the process of redistributing water to the residents.

He said that it would take the maximum of four days for the water supply to fully recover but he hoped that with everyone’s cooperation, it would be faster than that as those who are involved with water supply in the state has been working around the clock to rectify the issue

“In the first 39 hours from 7.30 am on Thursday until 10.30 pm yesterday we have been working around the clock to ensure the smell pollution is down from 3TON (threshold order number) to 0TON. Those from LUAS, Environmental Department, Local Government, and others have been working hard to do that.

“Sungai Gong is located 20 km from Sungai Selangor and our officers have to walk the whole length and test manually with their hand and sense of smell as it is the most sophisticated way to do it now,” he said.

In the water recovery plan briefing today, Air Selangor announced that expects water supply to fully recover by 6am on Sept 9.

With all four affected Water Treatment Plants started to operate again at 10.30am last night, more than half of the affected areas in Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Kuala Langat will get their usual water distribution by midnight tomorrow.

Amirudin said he had also enlisted help from Bomba, the Malaysian Army, and SPAN to supply critical areas such as the Hospital and dialysis center to ensure the supply is enough.