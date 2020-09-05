Sarawak DCM tells NCR landowners to not be swayed by state PKR's pledge

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah claimed that the promise was merely made to shore support in the next state election. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

MIRI, Sept 5 ― Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has reminded owners of the native customary rights (NCR) land not to fall for Sarawak PKR’s pledge to restore and protect their properties by amending the Sarawak Land Code.

He claimed that the promise was merely made to shore support in the next state election.

“I read with great amusement the pledge made by state PKR chairman Larry Sng,” he said at a dinner he hosted last night for the Telang Usan community in conjunction with the Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) mini-convention today.

“PKR was in power for 22 months in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government but what had the party done for NCR landowners?

“As a matter of fact, one of its former MPs had even called on the PH government to stop allocating funds for NCR land perimeter survey operations,” Uggah, who is also PBB deputy president, claimed.

He added the same member had been a vocal critic of the GPS government effort to resolve NCR land problems through Section 6 and Section 18 of the State Land Code.

“But then he and his family members had benefitted through the Sections 6 and 18 that he had opposed,” he said, without naming any names.

Sng, who is also Julau Member of Parliament, had said last week that the state PKR would give top priority to restoring and protecting NCR land by way of legislation and amendments to the Sarawak Land Code should it win the coming the state election.

He claimed that the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and its previous form of Barisan Nasional government consistently failed to ensure the protection and legal rights of customary land.

Sng also said a Special Land Tribunal would be established immediately after PKR came to power to arbitrate and resolve disputes over land rights and boundaries of customary land and settlement of overdue cases.