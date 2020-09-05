Sarawak CM says still cannot accept Lim’s bankruptcy statement on its state

File photo of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari speaking during the DBNA event September 3, 2020. — Picture by Chimon Upon/Borneo Post

MIRI, Sept 5 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said he still cannot believe that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng had made a statement that Sarawak would go bankrupt within three years due to its large State Budget.

“I just cannot accept it,” he said at the opening of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) mini-convention for the northern region here.

“It is now three years and we are not bankrupt and our reserves expanded,” the chief minister said.

“Once you are our enemy, you will be our enemy,” he said of the DAP.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, also defended GPS for backing Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

“The Opposition continues to condemn us for joining the federal government with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He said they also questioned GPS for joining PAS and Bersatu in the federal government.

He said GPS formed the federal government with PN in the interest of Malaysians.

Abang Johari said the state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen had pleaded with GPS to support PH.

“He was saying past was past. He wanted the DAP to be friendly with GPS because they wanted us to support PH,” Abang Johari said.

He stressed PBB is not stupid to accept Chong’s plea to support PH.

“After condemning us that we will go bankrupt in three year because of our policy to help the people so they thought we are stupid.

“They cancelled federal-funded bridges and infrastructure projects in Sarawak approved during the Barisan Nasional administration,” he said.

He said the state government has the money to continue with the projects for the benefit of the people.