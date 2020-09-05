Private parties top list of RMCO violations, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 15 of the 46 people detained yesterday were nabbed for participating in private parties. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Private parties topped the list of Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) violations yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said 15 of the 46 people detained yesterday were nabbed for participating in private parties, eight more for failing to prepare entry and exit registration tools while 11 more individuals did not wear face masks.

Other violations involved premises that operated beyond permitted hours (10), operating without a valid business licence (1) and activities that hampered physical distancing (1).

In a statement today, he said the police made 26 arrests and seized five vehicles, adding that 79 roadblocks were mounted nationwide yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said from July 24 until yesterday, 22,906 people returned home from abroad and placed in 70 hotels and four public training institutes.

He said 9,028 individuals were still undergoing compulsory quarantine while 66 were sent to the hospital for treatment, adding that 13,812 more have been discharged and allowed home.

They had returned from 32 countries, namely the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Ismail Sabri said checks also showed that essential goods were sufficient and readily available nationwide. — Bernama