Penjana programmes to help increase graduates’ marketablity, says Noraini

TAWAU, Sept 5 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will help increase the marketability of graduates, and will address unemployment issues, through the allocation of RM100 million under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) programmes.

Its Minister, Datuk Noraini Ahmad said that the programmes to be implemented to help the graduates would include place and train, gig economy and entrepreneurship.. — Bernama pic

“MOHE will also collaborate with other ministries as well as industry players who are committed to hiring graduates,” he said.

She said this when met by reporters after officiating the UMS-Medical Specialist Community Outreach Team (UMS-MedSCOT), organised by the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

She said that interested industry players are required to sign a letter of commitment as an affirmation to employ the graduates.

Noraini said that the programmes (under the RM100 million allocation) are expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Sept 28.

Both new and unemployed graduates are encouraged to apply for the programmes, she said.

Meanwhile, Noraini praised the setting up of the UMS-MedSCOT programme which provides healthcare services of medical professionals to rural communities.

She said, through the UMS-MedSCOT services, the people in the rural community will be able to enjoy better healthcare services.

The programme is also in line with UMS’ efforts to prepare medical instructors towards the establishment of UMS Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, worth RM600 million, expected to commence operations in 2022, she said. — Bernama