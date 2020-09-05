Ministry studying proposed developments in three Kedah districts, says Zuraida

Zuraida Kamaruddin said that the projects, aimed at providing facilities to the locals, were proposed by the three local authorities involved, namely, Sik, Sungai Petani and Pendang. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PENDANG, Sept 5 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is looking into several projects to be developed in three districts in Kedah involving an estimated cost of RM28 million.

Its Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said that the projects, aimed at providing facilities to the locals, were proposed by the three local authorities involved, namely, Sik, Sungai Petani and Pendang.

“Among the proposed projects are the construction of a market in Taman Bersatu, Sungai Petani, to provide a trading space for traders there who have been operating on a site that has not been approved for more than 30 years.

“We also received a proposal for the construction of a martial arts complex in Sik, which aims to provide facilities for martial arts activities, including holding competitions at the international level,” she said in a press conference after a working visit to Pendang here today.

She said that another project which is under study is the construction project of Dataran Pendang and upgrading Pendang Waterfront as an integrated centre for economic and tourism.

Apart from that, a people’s housing project (PPR) or affordable housing, the cost of which has yet to be determined, has also been proposed in Sik, she added.

She said that all of the proposed projects will be discussed in detail with the state government before being implemented, to ensure they can meet the requirements and achieve the objectives.

“We need to ensure that the proposed projects are in line with the state government to avoid waste, and to be able to achieve bigger objectives that will definitely improve the local economy and encourage tourism activities,” she said. — Bernama