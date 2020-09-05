Incentives to boost food, agro sectors in Sabah, says Kiandee

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said among the incentives include the Young Agropreneur Phase 2/2020 Programme involving a total of 344 recipients. — Picture by Razak Ghazal

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — Various incentives have been provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) to boost the growth of sectors under the ministry in an effort to help those active in the field.

Its minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said among the incentives include the Young Agropreneur Phase 2/2020 Programme involving a total of 344 recipients who will receive the Young Agropreneur grant from MAFI worth RM6.67 million.

“Of the total, 29 recipients are from Sabah with a value of RM563,400 as assistance to increase revenue production as well as increase the income of young agroprenuers,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the opening ceremony of the MAFI Malaysia event held in conjunction with MAHA2020 #Sabah to promote MAHA2020 to be held at MAEPS Serdang from Nov 26-29.

Kiandee said to help the B40 group, nine hectares of land in the integrated agricultural development area (IADA) was allocated for cash crop projects with the involvement of 46 farmers from 11 villages in Kota Belud involving a cost of RM170,000.

“Cost of Living aid (BSH) was also given to 6,096 recipients (fishermen) amounting to RM8.7 million,” he said.

Apart from that, under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Agrobank will also offer micro financing to small and medium scale enterprises amounting to RM38.66 million,” he said.

At the event, Kiandee also launched and introduced the bambangan fruit juice produced by the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi). — Bernama