Grant users discount on water bills after recent disruption, unions urge Air Selangor

Residents collect water from a Syabas water point in Kuala Lumpur following the water disruption in the Klang Valley September 5, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― The Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) has called for Air Selangor to offer discounts for water bills to Malaysians affected by the water disruption in the state this week.

Its secretary-general J. Solomon said the lack of enforcement, maintenance and management of laws from agencies of both federal and the state government had caused the problem in the first place.

“Enough is enough! The people cannot tolerate such slipshod management that results in the disruption of the workers' lives.

“The people, consumers in this nation should not tolerate any more this kind of unscheduled water cuts and they should be given a discount in their water bill as compensation for the hardship caused,” he said in a statement.

Solomon said that the water cuts also highlighted several flaws in the state’s poor management and enforcement of laws related to environmental pollution, and affecting the image of the nation as it tries to lure investors to boost the economy.

A total of 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat have been experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption since 10am on Thursday.

Water supply in the affected areas was disrupted following action to stop operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang due to pollution at the raw water source.

This morning, Air Selangor has confirmed this morning that all four affected water treatment plants ― Sungai Selangor in Phases 1, 2 and 3, and Rantau Panjang ― have restarted their operations in stages since 10.30pm last night in stages.