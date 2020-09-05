Cargo ship almost sinks in Bintulu, eight crew members rescued

SIBU, Sept 5 — Eight crew members of a cargo ship faced an anxious moment when the vessel almost sank due to a storm about 17 nautical miles from the Bintulu Port today.

Sarawak Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Bintulu Maritime Zone acting director Commander Effendy Mohamed Fadil said all the crew members who managed to get on a life raft were rescued by MMEA personnel on board two boats as well as a group of local fishermen.

“All the victims are in good condition and they didn’t suffer any injuries. Preliminary checks found that all of them were Indonesians aged between 20 and 71. The cargo ship almost sank due to the storm,” he said in a media statement.

He said the ship’s crew was later referred to the Health Department to undergo the COVID-19 test.

Following the incident, he reminded the maritime community, especially those in Bintulu to prioritise safety while at sea and wear safety jackets at all times. — Bernama