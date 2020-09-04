Nora Anne inquest adjourned to Sept 14

The inquest into the death of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin at the Seremban Coroner’s Court has been adjourned to September 14. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 4 — The inquest into the death of Irish-French teenager Nora Anne Quoirin at the Seremban Coroner’s Court has been adjourned to September 14, after a two-week hearing.

Coroner Maimoonah Aid, in making the postponement today, decided that two witnesses would be called to testify at the hearing on September 14.

Fourteen of the 64 witnesses lined up for the inquest have testified at the hearing since it began on August 24.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on August 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60 km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her body was found on August 13 near a stream about 2.5 km from the resort following a massive search conducted by the authorities. — Bernama