Johor Speaker says state assembly yet to be notified of Osman Sapian’s status in Bersatu

Earlier today, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin reportedly said that Osman is still a Bersatu member. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 ― Johor State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said the state assembly had not been informed about the status of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Suhaizan said he had not received any information on the matter from Bersatu or Osman himself.

”I know about it but the state assembly has not been officially informed.

“We need to be informed by Bersatu secretary-general and later by Datuk Osman himself about his position in the state assembly, at least one day before the state assembly sitting,” he told Bernama today.

Earlier today, Bernama reported that Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said that Osman is still a Bersatu member and he will be investigated for allegedly campaigning for an independent candidate in the recent Slim by-election.

Hamzah said Osman would be called up to answer the allegations against him.

Media reports claimed that Osman had campaigned for independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who was backed by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in the Slim by-election in Perak.

Meanwhile, Bersatu Disciplinary Board chairman Tan Sri Megat Najmuddin Megat Khas, when contacted, also said the board would call up Osman for clarification before taking any action. ― Bernama