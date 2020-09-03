PM Muhyiddin hopes Malaysia, Singapore finalise SOP on worker movement soon

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin receiving a courtesy call from Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon at his office in Putrajaya, September 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin hopes the standard operating procedure (SOP) on movements of workers between Malaysia and Singapore is finalised soon.

The matter was among the issues discussed in a courtesy call by Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, on the prime minister at his office in Putrajaya today.

Muhyiddin said the matter needed to be finalised soon in line with the efforts to improve the country’s economy as well as the problem faced by the workers involved.

“We also stated our commitment to ensure the movement of the people and border control continue smoothly without neglecting the safety aspect of the two countries.

“We are confident the measures would assist Malaysia and Singapore to gradually restore their economies and the interaction of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook site tonight. — Bernama