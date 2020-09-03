Ka Siong: Amendments to Road Transport Act to ensure safety of road users, not curb one’s right to consume alcohol

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to reporters during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The government's action in amending the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) is to allow stern action against drunk drivers, and not to violate the right of individuals to consume alcohol, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the amendment was aimed at ensuring the safety of road users.

“We do not want to violate the people’s right. If they want to drink (alcohol), go ahead, unless they are Muslims, but after drinking, they should not be driving,” he said in response to a question from Senator Raj Munni Sabu on whether the government would proceed with amending the law at the Dewan Negara sitting today.

Although the number of deaths caused by drunk-drivers is not high, he said, it left a deep impact on the society and this required the government's commitment to act proactively to overcome the problem.

“It requires the government to take comprehensive action, not only through enforcement, but also education through advocacy. This is important to make the people understand why the government needs to take firm action,” he added.

Wee said the law provided the government with the power to take stern action not only against those caught driving under the influence of alcohol, but also drugs, as well as reckless drivers and rempit (illegal car/motorcycle racers).

He said the Raod Transport (Amendment) Bill 22020 is scheduled to be tabled in the Dewan Negara middle of this month.

The Bill was passed by Parliament last Aug 26. — Bernama