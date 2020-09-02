Report: MACC denies directing Immigration Dept to bar Guan Eng from entering Sabah

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki delivers a speech at University Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today reportedly denied putting any restriction to stop DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng from entering Sabah.

MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki told Malaysiakini the agency had nothing to do with the delay of nearly an hour that Lim faced yesterday before he was eventually allowed in.

"There is no domestic [restriction]. The court only impounded his passport so he cannot leave the country. He can enter Sabah using his [MyKad]," Azam was quoted saying.

Earlier today Lim alleged double standards and questioned Putrajaya if it was trying to interfere in Sabah’s sovereignty after an Immigration Department officer refused him entry into the state, purportedly on a directive from MACC.

Lim said all entry into Sabah is governed by the state itself and not the federal government.

He also compared the situation with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who has a 12 year sentence on him for corruption, but was allowed in without a hitch.

Last month, Lim pleaded not guilty after he was charged with allegedly seeking a bribe to help a company be appointed for the infrastructure works including the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.

In two other separate cases, he also claimed trial to a graft charge involving RM3.3 million over the multi-billion ringgit undersea tunnel project, and a separate graft charge involving businesswoman Phang Li Koon.