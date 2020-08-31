63rd National Day celebrated in festive atmosphere in Bangkok

Thirty-three children of staffers of the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok celebrate National Day August 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

BANGKOK, Aug 31 — Despite being far from home, Malaysians here celebrating the 63rd National Day in a festive atmosphere within the new norms today.

By adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) enforced by the Thai government, following the Covid-19 pandemic, about 100 Malaysians living and working around the capital city were at the Malaysian Embassy here to enliven the historic day celebration.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang and all those present, led by Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel, sang the national anthem Negaraku.

Jojie said although the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, it did not hamper the spirit of the Malaysians there to commemorate the significant and special moment.

“Today does not only represent the history of the formation of a sovereign and independent Malaysia, it also symbolises the success of all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, in building a developed, peaceful and prosperous country in the 63 years of its independence,” he said.

Jojie said the embassy has organised several small-scale programmes in conjunction with National Day, involving only the staff, their family members and a few Malaysians residing in Bangkok.

He said the celebration would also strengthen the bilateral relations between Malaysia and Thailand.

Also present at the event were Malaysia-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC) chairman Hwee Khim Boo and Kelab Malaysia of Thailand (KMT) president Datuk Bobby Tai. — Bernama