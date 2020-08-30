Sarawak JPJ offices open on weekends for licence, road tax renewal

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUCHING, Aug 30 — The Sarawak Road Transport Department (RTD) will open its offices on Saturday and Sunday to facilitate public in renewing their road tax and driving licence before September 30.

Director Mohd Syafiq Anas said this was due to Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s announcement yesterday that the deadline for the renewal of road tax and driving licence, initially slated to end on August 31, had been extended until September 30.

“For Saturday and Sunday, the office hours are from 8am to 1pm only,” he said after flagging off 300 participants of the “Kayuhan Basikal D’Ambang Merdeka” from Kuching to Serian at Sarawak RTD headquarters here today.

Mohd Syafiq said between August 1 and 27, the Sarawak RTD has successfully collected RM218,556.10 in traffic summonses.

This was after Wee’s announcement on discount of up to 70 per cent for RTD summonses nationwide in conjunction with the Merdeka month. — Bernama