Merdeka Day a time to look back, learn from Malaysia’s history, says Muhyiddin

SANDAKAN, Aug 30 — National Day is a time for the people to look back at history and take heed of the lessons learnt to move forward and do what is required as Malaysians, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said greater commitment and sacrifices as well as readiness to face various challenges were needed from all Malaysians to enable the country, which celebrates its 63rd independence anniversary this year, to become more advanced and successful.

“Whatever we are doing now is not only for us but also for our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and future generations.

“Humans cannot live forever and as long as we are still breathing, we must continue to make sacrifices by assisting the people in need such as the poor, the sick and others,” he said, adding that a warrior would never let other people suffer.

The prime minister was speaking at a gathering with community leaders at the Sandakan Hakka Hall here, today.

Therefore, Muhyiddin said it was important for Malaysians to regard the National Day celebration as an important occasion to ignite the fighting spirit to develop Malaysia and protect it from foreign intrusion.

On security in Sabah, he said border controls by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) must continue and intensified whether on land, air or at sea.

“We will find a way to strengthen the assets of the Armed Forces, police and immigration at the borders to help them with their duties to protect the country’s security and peace,” he added.

Muhyiddin said this was crucial in retaining Malaysia’s sovereignty so that no parties would be tempted to cause trouble. — Bernama