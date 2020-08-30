In Merdeka eve message, Umno No. Two offers ‘Muafakat Malaysia’ ideas where ‘everyone wins’

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today offered three ways to strengthen national unity under the ‘Muafakat Malaysia’ concept ahead of Merdeka Day tomorrow. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today offered three ways to strengthen national unity under the “Muafakat Malaysia” concept ahead of Merdeka Day tomorrow.

Noting that Malaysia is a meeting point for various cultures, religions and ethnicities, he said this land has long been visited by traders, sailors and explorers from around the world.

“The arrival of all these immigrants were received openly by the indigenous community,” he said in a statement.

He added that they found the formula of “muafakat” or consensus to live together and build and develop the nation together, noting that Malay, Indian, Chinese leaders and leaders of other ethnicities and the Bumiputera and natives of Sabah and Sarawak had used this formula in negotiations and finding the best way to develop Malaysia.

Noting that the independence of then Malaya was not achieved through armed conflict or bloodshed but through the spirit of consensus, Mohamad pointed out that this was the reason why Malaysia had always approached crises — including heated political situations or when “racists and chauvinists” try to disrupt national unity — with the spirit of consensus.

“Muafakat Malaysia is not ‘win some, lose some’. But ‘everyone wins and no one loses’. If not, those who win will be charcoal, those who lose will become ashes,” he said.

“Muafakat Malaysia cannot be achieved by force and through enforcement of laws,” he said, pointing out that loyalty to one’s country is a quality born from the heart.

“But this is not an easy task. This is a difficult journey. But this is the only way for Malaysia,” he said.

He then listed three ways for how “Muafakat Malaysia” could be strengthened, including the total rejection of ideologies that prevent Malaysians from celebrating their differences and diversity, as well as the rejection of any extreme or narrow beliefs and beliefs that clash with national interests and national unity.

“Secondly, let us be firm in recognising cultural and religious diversity, accepting and respecting it. No one culture is higher than another culture. Accept that Malaysia is a country with a diverse image, and that diversity is what makes Malaysia special,” he said.

As for the third method, Mohamad said Malaysians should live in tolerance and with a moderate approach, adding that Malaysians should help and empower the weak, protect those who were abandoned, and lead those who are stuck to the way out.

He also pointed out that there would not be peace and harmony without tolerance, and that there would be no national unity without taking a moderate approach.