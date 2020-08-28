Putrajaya calls off proposed buyout of Kampung Baru land, eyes ‘organic’ planning instead

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during the launch of GoKL Bus’ new route in Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Perikatan Nasional administration has rescinded its predecessor’s offer to acquire Kampung Baru land at a price that would have made some owners instant millionaires, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa revealed today.

The Umno leader said the new government could make fresh offers under a development proposal that would be “more participatory” and which will be announced soon.

Annuar, the MP for Ketereh, said the decision to cancel the initial offer of RM1,000 per square foot for each plot of land was due to the previous Pakatan Harapan government’s inability to reach a consensus with all Kampung Baru landowners.

Just over half had agreed to sell their land, according to the minister.

“We cannot implement the (former government’s) proposal because only 61 per cent of landowners were willing sellers,” Annuar told reporters after launching the GoKL bus service’s new line in Batu, here.

“The offer requires that all agree; so, since not everyone did, we have to call it off,” he added.

Under the revised offer, residents will have the first right to refusal or develop their land.

Annuar said residents’ input would also be prioritised for any development, which he claimed the PH administration failed to do for its plan to redevelop the Malay enclave.

The new plan will also see land plots divided into precincts and smaller grids.

Annuar said by doing so, the Kampung Baru Development Body was able to identify seven plots that can be developed immediately, allowing the government to progress after years of resistance from landowners that caused a deadlock.

“Whatever it is, the concept must be participatory,” Annuar said.