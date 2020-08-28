Ku Li urges Umno MPs to resign from Cabinet following Bersatu’s proposal to admit non-Bumiputera members

Umno advisory council chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah is pictured at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Umno veteran leader Tengku Tan Sri Razaleigh Hamzah has urged MPs from his party today to quit their Cabinet posts, following Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s proposal to accept non-Malays as members.

The Gua Musang MP, more commonly known as Ku Li, said the decision means that Bersatu can no longer be a part of a Malay-Muslim ruling pact supported by Muafakat Nasional, the alliance between Umno and PAS.

“Umno has never joined Perikatan Nasional and we only gave our support to form the government in the interest of the country’s political stability.

“With the changes in Bersatu, it is appropriate for Umno leaders in the Cabinet to withdraw from the government.

“This should be done as soon as possible so we do not waste time which should be used to focus on bigger issues such as the difficulty of youth to find jobs in the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement.

Tengku Razaleigh also said this issue must be addressed in the party’s annual general meeting soon.

Last month, during a lavish ceremony welcoming the faction of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali into Bersatu, Muhyiddin proposed a new chapter in the Malay native party to accommodate and allow non-Malay leaders to contribute and hold positions in the party.

The party currently allows non-Malays to join the party as associate members but they cannot hold leadership positions.

Bersatu recently agreed to join Muafakat Nasional along with Umno and PAS.

It is also in the process of registering the Perikatan Nasional coalition with PAS and two Sabah parties SAPP and STAR.