Three districts in Kelantan to face water disruption until Saturday

KOTA BARU, Aug 27 — Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) is providing six lorry tankers in tackling the water supply disruption in Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kota Baru, involving 38,018 accounts, from today until Saturday.

AKSB Corporate Communications and Training Department head, Mat Noor Awang said the disruption was due to emergency repair works on the broken raw water supply pipeline (GRP-type of size 1,100 mm) at Kampung Pulai Chondong, by the appointed contractor.

“The works begin today and expected to be completed on Saturday at 10pm. It will take three days due to a major leak and the pipe depth at the site.

“As such, the Merbau Chondong water treatment plant in Machang stops operating temporarily to facilitate the repair works,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

Mat Noor said AKSB had arranged for 24-hour water delivery by lorry tankers throughout the disruption period, besides supplying water to static tanks for the affected customers.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconveniences and will ensure that the works will be completed as scheduled.

“We provide six tankers and place six 500-gallon capacity static tanks at selected locations based on the requirement,” he said, adding that more than 100 villages were affected by the disruption.

For more information, customers can contact 15777 or WhatsApp to 019-575577. — Bernama