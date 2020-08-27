Nora Ann Quoirin inquest: Family asked police to follow up leads from psychics on missing teen, officer testifies

Negri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) officer Assistant Superintendent Chong Mee Chyi is seen at the Seremban Courthouse August 27, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Aug 27 — The family of Irish-French teen Nora Anne Quoirin asked the police to look into several leads on the missing girl purportedly from spiritual mediums based overseas, a police officer told the Coroner’s Court today.

Testifying as the fourth witness at the inquest proceedings to determine the cause of Quoirin’s death, Negri Sembilan Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) officer Assistant Superintendent Chong Mee Chyi said the purported messages had been forwarded from relatives to a friend of Quoirin’s uncle through WhatsApp.

At the time of the girl’s disappearance, Chong was the appointed liaison officer between the family and the police.

“On August 8, 2019, I was on standby at The Dusun resort and the family informed me that they had received several instant messages from spiritual mediums said to be based overseas who were willing to provide their assistance.

“One of them, Dominic, who was a friend of Quoirin’s uncle, then showed me the WhatsApp message he received from people claiming to have spiritual powers which I duly noted down and that he asked if we could look into the locations listed,” she said before Coroner Maimoonah Aid.

Chong then disclosed the contents of the three aforementioned messages, the first of which claimed that Quoirin was being followed by someone from the airport and that she was still alive.

The second message claimed that Quoirin was held nearby The Dusun resort, with the girl in fear of her life and in need of her mother.

The last message claimed that Quoirin was trapped in a van located at the south-western part of the jungle near The Dusun resort.

As the liaison officer, she said all of the messages were subsequently submitted to the search-and-rescue operation control centre for further action.

In fact, Chong said the authorities had conducted their follow-up prior to receiving said messages, citing how she had gone to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on August 6, 2019 to obtain closed-circuit television footage of the family’s arrival to probe for possible criminal elements.

Nora Anne, a 15-year-old with physical and learning difficulties, disappeared from The Dusun resort last year where she was staying with her London-based family, triggering a 10-day hunt involving helicopters, sniffer dogs and hundreds of searchers.

Her body was discovered about 2.5km from the jungle retreat and an autopsy found that she likely died of internal bleeding linked to starvation after spending about a week in the dense rainforest.

