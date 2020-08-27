Malaysia’s exports expected to moderately decline 3.5pc in 2020, says Matrade

Matrade chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said in the first six months of this year, Malaysia’s exports declined by 6.8 per cent due to the MCO. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia’s exports are expected to moderately decline 3.5 per this year compared with a growth of 1.7 per cent (worth RM986.38 billion) in 2019, said the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

Chief executive officer Datuk Wan Latiff Wan Musa said in the first six months of this year, Malaysia’s exports declined by 6.8 per cent due to the movement control order (MCO).

“This was because of the MCO in Malaysia, lockdowns all over the world, and disruption in the global supply chain, people are not travelling and definitely world trade would be affected,” he told reporters at the #MyApec2020 Exhibition virtual exhibition launch here today. — Bernama