Asa Niaga Ferry Terminal resumes counter operations today

The Asa Niaga International Ferry and Passenger Terminal in Harbour City, Port Klang, today resumed operations of its ticket counters after being shut for five months due to the MCO. — Bernama pic

PORT KLANG, Aug 27 — The Asa Niaga International Ferry and Passenger Terminal in Harbour City here today resumed operations of its ticket counters after being shut for five months since March 18 due to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Asa Niaga group executive chairman Datuk Shaari Mat Jihin said the decision to resume the counter operations was made after getting approval from the government thus allowing Indonesians living in Malaysia to return to their country starting next month.

“The government has in principle given permission to the terminal to resume operations and allowed Indonesians to return their home country next month, however, the date has yet to be determined.

“As such, Indonesians who want to return home by our ferry to Tanjung Balai Asahan (Indonesia) can get a ticket at a price of RM250 at the counters, beginning today,” he told reporters here, today.

Shaari said, for the moment, the passenger terminal would only be operating to bring Indonesians back to their country as Malaysian borders remained closed to foreigners.

“We only provide a one-way trip to send them back (to their country) as Indonesians from there are still not allowed to enter our county at the moment,” he said, adding that only one ferry could accommodate up to 300 passengers is allowed to operate daily.

Meanwhile Azahari said the terminal would always ensure that standard operating procedures (SOP) stipulated by the government are strictly adhered to, to prevent Covid-19.

“Besides taking passengers’ body temperature and observing the physical distancing rule, Indonesians who want to go back must also have a verification letter that they have undergone a Covid-19 screening from any clinic or hospital.

“The verification letter will serve as proof that they are free from the virus,” he added. — Bernama