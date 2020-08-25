Tawar cluster: Five new Covid-19 cases involving schoolchildren, raising total to 70

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said five primary schoolchildren in Kedah have been found positive for Covid-19 today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — Five primary schoolchildren in Kedah have been found positive for Covid-19 today and according to the Health Ministry (MOH) are part of the Tawar cluster.

With the latest infections today, the Tawar cluster now totals 70 cases.

However, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the infected children are not considered “super spreaders” of the coronavirus.

“They are not considered as super spreaders and we did find reports that said they were spreading the Covid-19 virus, but we have not found this to be accurate.

“What is important is to isolate the child if they are found to be infectious and treat those found positive in the hospitals,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his Covid-19 briefing here.

He also said MOH is investigating if the latest cases in the Tawar cluster are linked to the mutated coronavirus strain known as D614G.

MORE TO COME