MECCA, May 4 — “Thank you, Mum… if not for you starting to save and plan since I was young, I might not be here today.”

Those were the heartfelt words of gratitude from Eusoff Azman, 18, one of Malaysia’s youngest haj pilgrims for the 2026 season, as he expressed appreciation to his mother after being given the opportunity to perform the fifth pillar of Islam at a young age.

The youth from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, said his mother had opened a savings account and registered his name with the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) in 2008, when he was still an infant.

“My mum registered me when I was very young; at that time, I didn’t understand anything. Alhamdulillah, this year my name was called (to perform the haj).

“Only after arriving in the Holy Land did I truly understand that my mum was not just planning my future in this world, but had also been thinking about my journey in the hereafter since I was a baby,” he said when met by reporters here recently.

The former Royal Military College (RMC) student described the opportunity to perform the haj at the age of 18 as the most meaningful experience of his life, especially as it was his first time travelling abroad without being accompanied by his family.

Eusoff, one of Malaysia’s youngest haj pilgrims for the 1447H/2026 season, described performing the haj alone at a young age as a deeply meaningful experience, especially as it was his first time travelling abroad without his family. — Bernama pic

The fourth of six siblings said that both his parents, as well as several of his siblings, had already performed the haj, and now it was his turn, made possible through a culture of saving from a young age.

Despite travelling without family members, Eusoff said he never felt alone as he was surrounded by roommates who were much older and whom he regarded as his own family.

“I am the youngest in the group. My roommates are all in their 50s and 60s, but they treat me like their own child. They are always looking out for me, asking whether I have eaten or returned to the room.

“Here, I am not only learning about worship, but also about the meaning of life, how to respect elders and the value of brotherhood,” he said.

According to Eusoff, being in the holy city at a young age has given him a new perspective on his parents’ sacrifices, having consistently saved little by little to ensure his dream of becoming a guest of Allah became a reality.

He hopes his story will inspire other young parents to start planning their children’s haj journey as early as possible.

“Perhaps children may not understand it now… but one day they will realise that a parent’s love is not only about raising us, but also about paving the way for us to reach the Baitullah,” he said. — Bernama