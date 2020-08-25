Saifuddin welcomes Muhyiddin’s proposal to admit non-Bumiputera members into Bersatu

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah addresses reporters at the launch of Oryctes’ high precision agriculture spraying drone in Cyberjaya August 25, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

CYBERJAYA, Aug 25 — Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has expressed his gratitude to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after the latter said consideration will be made to see if non-Bumiputeras can join the party.

Saifuddin said this is especially important as several of the MPs who followed Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s lead and splintered off from PKR are not Bumiputera.

“So when we from Azmin’s group wanted to join Bersatu, this was brought up; hence, this is why I am thankful for Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s announcement,” he said after attending the Oryctes high precision agriculture spraying drone launch and ‘live’ demonstration.

The Indera Mahkota MP said this is a matter of some urgency, as he felt diversity within the Perikatan Nasional government ought to be “celebrated”.

“We must celebrate our non-Bumiputera supporters. If it happens that Bersatu opens up to non-Bumiputeras, then this could encourage the other PN component party members to consider mixed membership,” Saifuddin said.

On Sunday when attending an event organised by pro-Azmin NGOs, Muhyiddin said a committee has been formed to study the feasibility of establishing a new chapter to allow non-Bumiputera associate members to hold positions in the party.

The committee is to be headed by Bersatu supreme council member Tan Sri Rais Yatim, who will bring it to the party leadership for consideration once the study has concluded.

Muhyiddin added that should the supreme council agree to the idea, it will require an extraordinary general meeting to be held during which Bersatu’s constitution will be amended for the formation of the chapter.