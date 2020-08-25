Parti Cinta Malaysia lodges MACC report over projects worth RM6.61b awarded via direct negotiations under Pakatan

Muralitharan said the MACC should investigate the alleged misconduct and abuse of power by former finance minister Lim Guan Eng as the direct-negotiation projects were awarded by the Ministry of Finance. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the 101 projects with a procurement value of RM6.61 billion awarded through direct negotiations under the Pakatan Harapan government.

PCM vice-president R. Muralitharan said the MACC should also investigate the alleged misconduct and abuse of power by the former finance minister Lim Guan Eng as the direct-negotiation projects were awarded by the Ministry of Finance.

PCM also wants the MACC to probe into the approval procedures and the qualifications of the companies involved in the projects, he told reporters before filing the report at the MACC headquarters here.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat that during the 22-month PH administration, 101 projects or government procurements worth RM6.61 billion had been approved through direct negotiations.

He gave the details these projects when winding up the debate on the Temporary Measures for Government Financing (Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)) Bill 2020.

MACC spokesman, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report. — Bernama



