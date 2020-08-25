Melaka Bersatu denies 2,000 members, leaders quit party

Last Friday, the media reported that almost 2,000 leaders and grassroots members of Melaka Bersatu had announced their departure from the party. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Aug 25 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Melaka has denied allegations that about 2,000 grassroots members and leaders at the divisional and branch levels in the state had left the party en masse last Friday.

State Leadership deputy head, Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the actual number was not as claimed by a group of former members and leaders of the party, however he did not reveal the actual figure.

“We have checked with divisions and branches, there are those who quit, we do not deny, but the number is quite isolated and involving candidates who lost to contest in the last Bersatu election.

“They are disappointed, maybe because they did not succeed in becoming division heads, deputy division heads, vice division heads and so on. Finally, they want a shortcut and maybe they are offered various positions in the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) that have not been approved and it is a motivation to quit Bersatu,” he said at a press conference here, today.

Last Friday, the media reported that almost 2,000 leaders and grassroots members of Melaka Bersatu had announced their departure from the party following allegations of trust in the previous leadership had been betrayed.

Commenting further, Mohd Rafiq, who won the post of Bersatu vice president for the 2019 to 2022 term last Saturday, said the grassroots support for the leadership of Bersatu president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was quite strong.

“They feel he (Muhyiddin) is a leader who really cares about the people, especially in managing the Covid-19 pandemic crisis to the point all the people can feel the help or concern of the government under his leadership.

“I do not see efforts to cripple Melaka Bersatu succeeding, instead I am confident that with the victory of many Melaka Bersatu leaders at the central level, Melaka Bersatu will be stronger in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Melaka Bersatu would hold a meeting with all its division heads as a preparation to face the 15th General Election, by opening operation rooms and conducting training for the general election. — Bernama