Jamal Yunos quizzed by police over memo on illegal gambling

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos was called up to Bukit Aman yesterday to have his statement recorded in connection with a memorandum on gambling which he handed over to the police, last week.

Bukit Aman CID (Legislation) deputy director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted confirmed the matter.

Earlier, Jamal was seen arriving in Bukit Aman at about 3.45pm before entering to give his statement to the Classified Criminal Investigations unit (USJT).

According to Mior Faridalathrash, Jamal is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Aug 19, Jamal reportedly submitted a memorandum addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, among others, urging the police to raid premises conducting gambling activities that were becoming rampant in the country.

The memorandum also urged the police to reopen the investigation paper in relation to raids Jamal conducted on what he claimed to be gambling dens in Taman Kosas, Ampang on Dec 29, 2016. — Bernama