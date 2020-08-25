Assistant minister: Teachers’ commitment crucial for dual language programme’s success in Sarawak

SIBU, Aug 25 — Strong commitment from teachers is crucial in ensuring that the implementation of the dual language programme (DLP) in the teaching of Mathematics and Science subjects in English in Sarawak, is a success.

Education, Science and Technological Research Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee today said that highly committed teachers could prove the pessimists who were against the implementation of the DLP wrong for saying that the programme would fail and would not benefit pupils.

“Sarawak has been given the green light to implement this programme. This is very close to the heart of Sarawakians. Many (non-Sarawakians) are pessimistic. There is no other way for us to go about it except to succeed and prove them wrong,” he said when launching the Sarawak DLP Outreach programme here.

He said that the state started the programme early this year at 1,034 primary schools involving 27,931 Year One pupils, using its own funding.

“We need RM10 million to RM11 million to implement this programme. Money is not a problem as we can look around for it but it is your commitment that is most important,” he said.

Dr Annuar said that more teachers will be trained to teach the subjects in English and the state government will assist them should they face any obstacles.

“Be frank and don’t hesitate to tell us your problems. You can see me anytime should you need help as this is the way forward for our children,” he stressed.

The DLP was aimed at strengthening fluency in English language among the students in Sarawak to increase their employability in the global market in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0).

It was also part of Sarawak’s aim to become a high income state in 2030. — Bernama