PDP VP urges deputy minister to give way for GPS candidate in Krian

PDP vice president Datuk Penguang Manggil said Ali Biju (pic) should give the party a chance to contest in Krian. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Aug 24 — Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) vice president Datuk Penguang Manggil today urged Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ali Biju not to defend his Krian state seat in the coming state election, now that he is a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

He said Krian is the traditional seat of PDP which it lost to Ali, who during the 2011 state election was representing PKR.

“Since Ali is now with Bersatu a component party of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government, he should not be defending Krian against a candidate from PDP contesting on Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) ticket.

“We (GPS) have a pact with PN and wherever we have a seat, Bersatu should not field candidates in those seats,” Penguang, who is also the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, told Malay Mail.

He said Ali should give PDP a chance to contest in Krian.

He, however, stressed that PDP is willing to discuss with Ali with regards to the Saratok parliamentary constituency.

Penguang, who is also the State Assemblyman for Marudi, said PDP will support Ali in Saratok if he gives way for PDP to contest in Krian.

He said Saratok is also PDP’s traditional seat which it also lost to Ali in the 2018 general election.

Penguang noted that the deputy minister has openly expressed his support for GPS and he should honour that by not defending the Krian seat.

“There must be a win-win situation,” he said, hoping that Ali can look at the bigger picture and to give his support to PDP-GPS in Krian in the state election and in return, PDP-GPS will support him in Saratok in the general election.

Penguang said the time has come for the people in Krian to be politically united under the GPS government.

He hoped for PDP to contest in five seats in the state election, including its traditional seats of Pakan and Ba’Kelalan.