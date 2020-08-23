PAS optimistic of BN victory in Slim by-election

Barisan Nasional flags are seen along the road ahead of the Slim by-election in Tanjung Malim August 20, 2020. ― Bernama pic

TUMPAT, Aug 23 — PAS is optimistic that the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate representing the Perikatan Nasional government will win the upcoming Slim state by-election which will be held next Saturday.

Kelantan PAS secretary Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said that this was based on the current sentiment of the grassroots who strongly support the government of the day.

“The campaign is ongoing and I have just got back from there. I assisted the BN candidate in his campaign not only to ensure his victory but to make the other candidates lose their deposits as well.

“We are also confident that the people in Slim state constituency will represent the voice of Malaysians who supported the Perikatan Nasional government and rejected Pakatan Harapan which had failed to administer the country for 22 months,” he said.

Che Abdullah who is also the Agriculture and Food Industry Deputy Minister said this to reporters at the handing over ceremony for the Urban Farming Programme under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) here, today.

The Slim state by-election on August 29 will see a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, and Independent candidate representing Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, as well as another Independent candidate, S. Santhasekaran, 44.

Elaborating on the development of Muafakat-Bersatu especially in Kelantan, Che Abdullah said that all parties would have to be able to show tolerance should there be any issue in the future.

“I am confident that all leaders, especially from PAS, are able to manage the problems if any.

“We have to understand that when we collaborate, there will be problems, but I am sure all leaders are capable to act rationally to address them,” he said. — Bernama