Malaysia chalks another 10 new Covid-19 cases today, eight from overseas

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The Health Ministry announced 10 new Covid-19 cases in the country today with eight of them imported.

Only two were local transmissions and both came from the Tawar cluster in Kedah, which first emerged on August 13.

The Tawar cluster has recorded 65 positive Covid-19 cases to date, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

“As of August 23, 12pm, a total of 3,286 people has been screened in this cluster — 2,578 from Kedah, 11 from Perak and 517 from Penang.

“Case detection and close contact screening for this cluster is ongoing. Any ongoing development will be announced from time to time,” he said in a statement on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

Of the eight imported Covid-19 cases reported, the ministry said three are from Indonesia, one from Mexico, one from Maldives and three from the new Alam cluster in Sarawak.

The Alam cluster is named after the LNG ship, Seri Alam, that was from Japan and arrived in Bintulu, Sarawak on August 20.

Dr Noor Hisham said 27 people from the ship have been screened to date, with seven positive cases.

He said the remaining 18 tested negative while two more are waiting for their test results.

Including today’s figure, the latest cumulated number of positive cases in the country is now 9,267 with 183 active cases to date. Nine are undergoing treatment in intensive care and four require breathing assistance.

No new deaths were registered today, with the overall number of Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia recorded at 125 to date.

Ten patients were discharged today, raising the number of recoveries to date to 8,959.