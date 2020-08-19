Penang CM: Public should rely on MOH for Covid-19-related information

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press on the closure of Pg Care Apps during the press conference at Komtar, Penang August 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 19 — The Penang government said for any information related to Covid-19, such as the active cases and the locations, people should only rely on the main source, specifically the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today expressed disappointment over individuals or companies making their own announcements on Covid-19 active cases which might cause unnecessary panic among the public.

“Although there are pros and cons of such notices, on one hand, it allows people to receive information first-hand and to be more cautious, but it has to comply with the laws and regulations from the relevant authorities.

“Otherwise, anyone could make their own announcement which could end up creating social distress and panic among the public,” he told reporters here.

Chow said announcements on Covid-19 active cases did not include the specific localities of the cases detected.

“Under its protocol, the MOH would only announce the mukim (sub-district) or the area the Covid-19 cases were detected, not the specific location itself,” he added.

Chow’s comment was in response to a social media posting, claiming that a female staff from Suntech @ Penang Cybercity tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama