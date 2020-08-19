Kedah consumer group files RM1m lawsuit against Sivagangga cluster ‘Patient Zero’

Consumers Association of Kedah secretary Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff (centre) poses for a photo after filing a lawsuit against Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batcha, outside the High Court in Alor Setar August 19, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 19 — The Consumers Association of Kedah (CAKE) representing more than 200 residents and traders affected by the spread of Covid-19 in Napoh, filed a suit in the High Court here today against Nasi Kandar Salleh owner, who is alleged to be the originator of the Sivagangga Cluster in the area.

CAKE secretary Mohamad Yusrizal Yusoff said the lawsuit was filed against Nezar Mohamed Sabur Batcha, 57, through lawyer Mohammad Zunun Baihakky at about 10am.

CAKE is seeking compensation of more than RM1 million including special, exemplary and nominal damages.

It also sought an interim injunction to prevent the defendant from leaving Napoh.

Last Thursday, Nezar Mohamed was sentenced to five months’ jail and fined RM12,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here after he pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to comply with the home quarantine order on July 14.

On August 3, the government announced the implementation of Targeted Enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) in four areas, namely Mukim Ah, Mukim Hosba and Mukim Binjal in Kubang Pasu district; and Kampung Ulu, Padang Sanai in Padang Terap following the spread of Covid-19 cases stemming from the Sivagangga cluster. — Bernama