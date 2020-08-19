Ahmad Zahid says doesn’t see why Bung Moktar shouldn’t lead Sabah BN in state poll

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that it was reasonable for Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to lead the party machinery to face the Sabah state elections (PRN).

Despite having different views, he said all parties in BN should be together to ensure a BN victory in the state elections on Sept 26.

“It is true that differences of opinion should be feted, but we should respect the ‘establishment’ that has been set where the Sabah State Umno Liaison Committee chairman and the Sabah BN chairman are appointments made by me as Umno president and BN chairman.

“So, of course it is more reasonable for any chairman of the state liaison body and also the state BN chairman to lead the machinery in the by-election (PRK), let alone PRN,” he told reporters when attending a friendly programme at Besout 3 here, today This.

He was commenting on several Sabah Umno leaders who did not agree with Bung Moktar’s appointment in leading the BN machinery to face the Sabah PRN because he had a case in court.

Ahmad Zahid said all quarters in BN must find the best way to be on the same platform of struggle, and not give leverage to the party’s political enemies.

“They certainly want to see division among us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he had consulted with Umno deputy and vice-presidents, as well as members of the Supreme Council and chairman of the state Umno liaison bodies as well as federal ministers and deputy ministers from BN to assist the campaign in designated zones in Sabah.

On the distribution of seats, Ahmad Zahid said the matter had not been finalised with other parties in the Perikatan Nasional and so was the distribution of candidates among the party’s (Umno) wings.

“However, I am confident that what I have discussed with the Sabah Umno leadership that all factors representing age, professionals and even new faces will be given priority so that the face of change this time will give new hope to the voters in Sabah, “he said.

The Election Commission (EC) also set the nomination date for the Sabah PRN on Sept 12 while the early voting would be on Sept 22.

On Bersatu’s intention to join Muafakat Nasional (MN) receiving poor feedback from grassroots Umno members, Ahmad Zahid said the matter would be discussed at the UMNO political bureau level and be taken to the Supreme Council for a decision.

“We always listen to the voice of the grassroots and I request that all grassroots can give confidence to the top leadership of Umno in any decision. We take into account the voice of the grassroots and also the future interests of MN,” he said. ― Bernama