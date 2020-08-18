‘I am sick of this’: IGP says sodomy probe against politician ‘waste of police resources’

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador described a probe into sodomy allegations against a notable Opposition politician as a waste of police resources. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has described an investigation into the sodomy allegations against a notable Opposition politician as a waste of resources.

The Star reported him as saying that Bukit Aman has recorded the statement of the Commissioner of Oaths in connection with the statutory declaration (SD) behind the allegations.

“This matter is a waste of the police resources, and I am sick of such matters. However a police report has been lodged, thus an investigation paper has been opened,” Abdul Hamid reportedly said.

He added that Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department is also currently recording the statement of the individual who made the SD.

Earlier on, the department’s deputy director Deputy Comm Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed a police report had been lodged on the matter, and asked the public to refrain from speculating in an ongoing investigation.

The report was understood to have been lodged by the individual who made the SD after it was posted on an online blog recently.

According to Malaysiakini the SD, dated to June 29 this year, is said to contain graphic details where the man in question claims to have slept with the politician four times in 2013, in hotels situated in Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Penang, and Selangor.

In every instance, the man said he was paid RM300 in cash.