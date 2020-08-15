Party secretary: All 11 Johor Bersatu assemblymen have declared loyalty to Muhyiddin

Johor Bersatu secretary Solihan Badri says all 11 Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen have given their commitment to remaining in the party. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — All 11 Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen have given their commitment to remaining in the party and shunning the new party formed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said Johor Bersatu secretary Solihan Badri.

Solihan, as reported by The Star today, said while several state Bersatu members had informed the party that they would quit, none of them were assemblymen.

“We are solidly behind (party president) Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. There is no reason for us to change our direction,” he was quoted as saying to reporters during a programme to introduce the state candidates for the party’s upcoming elections.

Solihan, however, said that while the formation of the new party would have an impact on Bersatu, it was still too early to gauge the extent of it.

“For now, there is only a small group of members who have expressed their intention to leave the party.

“At branch level, only two leaders are going while at the division level, only one chief and several committee members are leaving.

“We are ready to fill the vacant positions with new people,” he said.

Solihan added that at present, those who wish to quit the party have only expressed their intentions through WhatsApp messages.

“We have informed all division secretaries to take note of the messages and statements from those who want to leave.

“The respective secretaries will be taking over the management of affected branches,” he added.

Earlier, Johor Bersatu acting Youth chief Shaiful Rizal Mohd Salleh reportedly announced in a Facebook post that he had quit the party.

Shaiful also relinquished all party positions he had held, including as Kota Tinggi Youth chief and the division’s vice-chief.

According to the English daily, a single defection of Bersatu’s 11 state assemblymen would lead to the collapse of the Johor government, currently functioning with 29 assemblymen.

Pakatan Harapan has 27 assemblymen on the opposing side.