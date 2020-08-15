As the campaign trail beckons, Slim by-election candidates share their policy positions

(From left) Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz, Pejuang’s Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and Independent candidate Santharasekaran Subramanian at the nomination centre in Tanjung Malim August 15, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 15 — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Slim by-election, Mohd Zaidi Aziz, has vowed to continue the legacy of the late Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib if he wins the seat.

The 43-year-old, a native of Slim River who is acting Tanjung Malim Umno chief, said that he will look after the welfare of the Felda settlers and residents in the constituency.

“He did a lot of good things in terms of development, job opportunities, education and housing. We will continue to do the same if we win,” he told reporters after the nomination process at Sri Tanjong Hall here.

“We will continue to focus on these things so that constituents will benefit,” he added.

Mohd Zaidi said that he is expecting a healthy campaign between all the candidates.

“We practise democracy in the country. Everyone has the right to contest and everyone has their own strengths. We will have a healthy campaign,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi holds a Bachelor of Islamic Revealed Knowledge & Human Sciences from the International Islamic University Malaysia.

The father of four children, aged between five and 16, is also active in outdoor and voluntary activities including being the deputy president of the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) for the 2014 to 2018 term.

Earlier today, returning officer Shamsul Ridzuan announced that three individuals had filed their candidacy.

They were Mohd Zaidi, newly-formed Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, and independent candidate Santharasekaran Subramaniam, 44.

Amir Khusyairi, however, will be contesting on an Independent ticket as the party has yet to be registered officially.

Ahmad Khusyairi, who is a lawyer, said that he will focus on the fight against corruption if he wins.

“We oppose any wrongdoing such as corruption among the Malays. We want to correct what is wrong.

“At the same time, we will also offer ideas to the residents in Slim. These ideas will be explained during campaigning. We hope the people will accept them,” he said.

The former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) member said that he quit the party and decided to run in the by-election so that Pejung can take its first steps towards correcting the political landscape in this country.

Meanwhile, Santharasekaran, a former teacher of SK Bandar Behrang 2020 here, said that he will focus on education and the environment in order to provide a better, more sustainable way of life to the people here.

“The environment is very important. We want to educate everyone. No point when you’re intelligent and do not take care of the environment. You will not have a sustainable environment,” he said.

When asked to comment on the allegations that he contested to split the vote, Santharasekaran said that it is his dream to join politics after the age of 40 and serve the people in his constituency.

“I think this is the right age to step into politics. I will do my best for this area,” he added.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed August 25 for early voting while polling day is on August 29.

The by-election is being held following the death of its four-term assemblyman Mohd Khusairi on July 15.

In the 14th general election, Mohd Khusairi defended the state seat with a majority of 2,183 votes by defeating Mohd Amran Ibrahim from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), who contested under the PKR ticket, and Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal of PAS.